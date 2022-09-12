Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market eased a bit after opening modestly up Monday morning, but recovered swiftly and kept edging higher as the session progressed to eventually close on a firm note.

Positive global cues helped underpin sentiment. Shares from banking

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 90.51 points or 0.83% at 10,990.75, after advancing to a high of 11,013.98. The SMI ended with a gain of 109.92 points or 1.02% on Friday.

Roche Holding, down nearly 0.5%, was the lone SMI component to end in negative territory today.

Sika rallied more than 3.5%. Logitech, SGS and Credit Suisse gained 3 to 3.2%.

Swiss Re surged 2.6% and Holcim ended nearly 2.5% up. Swiss Life Holding, ABB, Geberit, UBS Group and Partners Group gained 1.4 to 2%., Givauda, Novartis and Richemont also ended notably higher.

In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Schindler Ps gained nearly 3%, Schindler Holding, Dufry, Swatch Group, PSP Swiss Property, SIG Combibloc, Swiss Prime Site, Cembra Money Bank, Georg Fischer, Baloise Holding and Tecan Group gained 2 to 2.6%.

Zur Rose drifted down 2.89% and Bachem Holding ended lower by 2.79%. Straumann Holding and Sonova ended moderately lower.

