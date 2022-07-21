Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note After Choppy Ride

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Thursday after a choppy session, with investors largely making cautious moves amid persisting concerns about inflation and rising interest rates.

After a weak start, the market emerged into positive territory around mid morning, but tumbled into the red by mid afternoon before recovering to close on a firm note.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 75.25 points or 0.68% at 11,134.74, the day's high. The index dropped to a low of 11,002.17 in early trades.

Partners Group climbed nearly 3%. Geberit, SGS and Alcon gained 2.58%, 2.51% and 2.33%, respectively. Sika, ABB, Nestle and UBS Group gained 1.5 to 1.8%.

Givaudan drifted down 1.6%, Swisscom shed 1.45% and Zurich Insurance Group ended lower by 1%.

In the Mid Price Index, VAT Group surged 5%, Bachem Holding gained 4.2% and Sonova ended 3.2% up. Tecan Group and Straumann Holding gained about 3% and 2.75%, respectively.

SIG Combibloc, Lindt & Spruengli N, Lindt & Spruengli Part and Julius Baer advanced 1.5 to 2%.

Cembra Money Bank plunged 7.3%. Temenos Group drifted down 3%, Dufry closed lower by 2.1% and Zur Rose ended 1.7% down. Schindler Holding and Schindler Ps also ended notably lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular