Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

January 24, 2024 — 01:08 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market, which fell below the flat line around mid afternoon on Wednesday after staying positive till then, recovered swiftly to eventually end the day's session on a firm note.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 47.56 points or 0.43% at 11,196.82. The index moved in a tight band between 11,144.16 and 11,199.49.

Lonza Group gained about 2.1%. Partners Group, UBS Group and Richemont climbed 1.9%, 1.79% and 1.46%, respectively. Swiss Life Holding gained 1.25% and Holcim ended 1.01% up. ABB advanced nearly 1%.

Kuehne & Nagel dropped 1.04%. Nestle, Logitech International and Sonova ended higher by 0.6%.

In the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech soared 9.32%. VAT Group gained 3.4%. Adecco, ams OSRAM AG and Belimo Holding ended higher by 2.16%, 2.08% and 1.63%, respectively.

Sandoz, Avolta, Georg Fischer, Temenos Group, Schindler Ps, Straumann Holding, Ems Chemie Holding, Helvetia and Flughafen Zurich gained 0.8 to 1.2%.

Barry Callebaut closed lower by 1.64% after sales volumes rose slightly in the three months to the end of November.

Swatch Group ended down 2.6%. BKW and Tecan Group lost 1.1% and 0.74%, respectively.

