Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, with stocks holding their gains thanks to sustained buying interest.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 10,860.41 around mid morning, ended with a gain of 50.16 points or 0.47% at 10,832.39.

Alcon gained about 2.25%. Partners Group, Geberit and Novartis ended higher by 1.34%, 1.11% and 1.09%, respectively.

Logitech International, Sika, UBS Group, Richemont, Kuehne & Nagel, Sonova, ABB and Nestle advanced 0.5 to 1%.

Givaudan drifted down 1.34%. Roche Holding, Zurich Insurance Group and Lonza Group also ended weak, also with much less pronounced losses.

In the Mid Price Index, Tecan Group, Temenos Group, Swiss Prime Site, PSP Swiss Property, Schindler Ps, Straumann Holding, Flughafen Zurich, Schindler Holding, George Fischer and Adecco gained 0.88 to 1.44%.

Helvetia ended down 4.4%. AMS ended lower by about 3.4%, and Sandoz lost 2.1%. Lindt & Spruengli and Julius Baer both closed lower by about 1.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.