News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

July 14, 2023 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Friday thanks to brisk buying at several frontline counters.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 88.53 points or 0.8% at 11,110.19, slightly off the day's high of 11,114.37.

Partners Group shares soared 12%. Partners Group said client capital commitments totaled $8 billion in the first half of 2023, down from $13 billion in the year-ago period, and that it had $141.7 billion under management, improving from $135.4 billion at the end of last year.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the company CEO David Layton reiterated guidance that there is potential to increase assets under management by 10 to 15% annually.

Lonza Group climbed about 2.5%. Sika, Geberit, Roche Holding, Sonova, Richemont and Logitech gained 1 to 1.7%.

Swiss Re and Swiss Life Holding ended modestly lower. UBS Group and Zurich Insurance Group edged down marginally.

In the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech rallied 5.1%. Straumann Holding, Belimo Holding, Lindt & Spruengli, Swiss Prime Site, Bachem Holding, DocMorris and SIG Combibloc gained 1 to 2%.

Swatch Group ended lower by about 2.4%, Barry Callebaut lost 1.67% and Clariant declined 1.1%.

Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's producer and import prices declined for the second straight month in June, falling by 0.6% year-on-year, faster than the 0.3% fall in the previous month. The expected decrease was 1.2%.

The producer price index climbed 1.7% annually in June, while import prices registered a decrease of 5%. On a monthly basis, producer and import prices remained flat in June versus a 0.3% drop in May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.