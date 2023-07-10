News & Insights

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market opened slightly lower Monday morning, but swiftly moved into positive territory and stayed firm right through the day's session to eventually close on a firm note.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 47.11 points or 0.43% at 10,922.01. The index, which dropped to 10,859.43 at the start, climbed to a high of 10,952.15 later in the day.

Holcim gained about 1.4%, Alcon climbed 1.25% and Novartis ended 1.02% up. Nestle, Lonza Group and Sika gained about 0.9%, 0.7% and 0.55%, respectively.

Swisscom ended 1.1% down. Sonova, Logitech, Swiss Life Holding and Kuehne & Nagel posted modest losses.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Straumann Holding, AMS, Bachem Holding, Dufry and Adecco gained 1 to 1.25%.

Julius Baer, VAT Group, Galenica Sante, Ems Chemie Holding and Temenos Group also ended notably higher.

Schindler Ps and Schindler Holding lost 2.3% and 2.16%, respectively. DocMorris ended 1.45% down and Swatch Group declined 1.02%.

