Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Friday, in line with a largely positive trend in Europe amid optimism about more surplus from the Chinese government to revive the world's second largest economy.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 11,448.69, ended the day's session with a gain of 83.43 points or 0.74% at 11,386.26.

Richemont rallied more than 3%. Givaudan gained nearly 2%. Roche Holding, Alcon and Sonova advanced 1.2 to 1.6%.

Kuehne & Nagel surged nearly 1%. Swisscom, Partners Group, Lonza Group and Novartis gained 0.4 to 0.8%.

Logitech and UBS Group edged down marginally. ABB, Swiss Re and Geberit edged up slightly.

In the Mid Price Index, Straumann Holding, Bachem Holding, Schindler Ps, Dufry, Schindler Holding, Tecan Group and SIG Combibloc moved up 1 to 1.7%.

Lindt & Spruengli tumbled 3.7%. Temenos Group declined 1.7%, while Baloise Holding and VAT Group both ended lower by a little over 1%.

