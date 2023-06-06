Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market started off on a subdued note on Tuesday, but gained in strength gradually to eventually end the day's session on a firm note.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 53.27 points or 0.47% at 11,468.27. The index scaled a low of 11,397.21 and a high of 11,490.78 intraday.

Lonza Group rallied 3.6%. Sonova surged 1.66% and Geberit advanced 1.5%. Partners Group, Givaudan and Swiss Life Holding gained 1.1 to 1.4%.

Credit Suisse, Alcon, UBS Group, Zurich Insurance Group and Sika posted modest gains.

Richemont declined 0.52%. Holcim and Swisscom ended marginally down.

In the Mid Price Index, DocMorris surged 2.6% and Tecan Group gained about 2.3%.

Belimo Holding, Schindler Holding, Bachem Holding, Schindler Ps, Lindt & Spruengli, Temenos Group, SGS and Straumann Holding surged 1.3 to 2%. Galenica Sante, AMS and Ems Chemie Holding also closed notably higher.

Kuehne & Nagel and Dufry both ended lower by about 1.8%. Adecco ended nearly 0.5% down, and Julius Baer declined marginally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.