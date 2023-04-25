News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

April 25, 2023 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Tuesday after staying positive almost right through the day's session.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 45.92 points or 0.4% at 11,513.12. The index scaled a low of 11,458.63 and a high of 11.549.03 intraday.

Novartis climbed more than 4% after raising its full-year earnings outlook. ABB surged 3.5% after raising its full-year guidance for sales and profit.

Nestle gained about 0.75%. Roche Holding ended 0.41% up, while Swisscom edged up marginally.

Lonza Group ended lower by 3.77%. Sika lost about 2.5%. UBS Group ended 2.17% down. The banking major reported sharply lower profit in its first quarter due to increased U.S. litigation provision and weak revenues.

Partners Group, Sonova, Geberit, Alcon, Credit Suisse, Logitech and Swiss Life Holding lost 1 to 2%.

In the Mid-Price Index, SGS, Kuehne & Nagel and Adecco lost 4%, 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively. Temenos Group, AMS, SIG Combibloc, Tecan Group, Zur Rose, VAT Group, Straumann Holding, Schindler Holding and Schindler Ps also declined sharply.

In economic news, Switzerland's trade surplus increased to CHF 8.28 billion in the first quarter from CHF 6.39 billion in the fourth quarter of the previous year, due to the rebound in exports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.