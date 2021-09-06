Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market closed on a firm note on Monday, in line with other markets in Europe, amid expectations global central banks will continue with their easy monetary policies to help the economies overcome the impact of the surging coronavirus.

The benchmark SMI, moving in a narrow range between 12,378.92 and 12,448.45, ended the session with a gain of 78.39 points or 0.63% at 12,430.23.

Lonza Group gained more than 2%. Alcon and Richemont both gained 1.5%, and Zurich Insurance Group climbed 1.25%. Swatch Group, Sika, Partners Group, Credit Suisse, UBS Group, Swiss Life Holding and Roche Holding gained 0.8 to 1%. Geberit and Givaudan also ended notably higher.

Holcim declined 3.8%.

In the Mid Price Index, Tecan Group ended nearly 3% up. Sonova, Clariant, VAT Group, Kuehne & Nagel, OC Oerlikon Corp, Straumann Holding, Julius Baer and Temenos Group gained 1 to 1.75%.

Cembra Money Bank shed more than 2%. Dufry ended lower by 1.8% and PSP Swiss Property lost 1.4%, while Flughafen Zurich ended nearly 1% down.

