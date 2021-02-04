Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market shrugged off a weak start, gained in strength as the day progressed, and despite a mild setback later on in the session, ended on a firm note on Thursday.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 85.27 points or 0.79% at 10,860.95, slightly off the session's high of 10,866.63. The index slid to a low of 10,731.68 in early trades.

Roche Holding gained 2.25% after the company reported net income of CHF 15.1 billion for 2020, an increase of 17% (7% in CHF), mainly due to the lower goodwill write-offs compared to the previous year.

Partners Group gained about 3%. Alcon and Credit Suisse ended 2 to 2.2% up. Swiss Re, Novartis and Richemont gained 1.5 to 1.65%, while SGS ended up by a little over 1% and UBS Group closed 0.65% up.

ABB shares ended lower by about 5% after the company swung to a loss in the fourth quarter. ABB reported net loss of $79 million, missing analyst expectations for a profit of $104 million.

In the midcap section, Straumann Holding ended stronger by 3.15%. Julius Baer, BB Biotech and Sonova gained 2.25 to 2.6%.

Helvetia, Dufry, Vifor Pharma, Georg Fischer and Addeco ended higher by 1 to 1.5%, while Kuehne & Nagel and Clariant lost 1.9% and 1%, respectively.

On the economic front, data from State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed the Swiss consumer confidence index declined to -14.6 in the first quarter of 2021, the weakest since the second quarter last year, from a revised -13.0 in the previous quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More