Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Monday after holding in positive territory right through the session, in line with markets across Europe.

Worries about political uncertainty eased amid prospects of U.S. President Donald Trump's early discharge from hospital. Also, optimism about a new U.S. coronavirus relief package increased, further aiding sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 50.66 points or 0.49% at 10,303.06. The index touched a high of 10,345.33 in early trades, and subsequently dropped to 10,273.36, but stayed firm right till the end.

Richemont surged up 2.85%, Credit Suisse gained 2.35%, Swiss Life Holding advanced 2.2% and UBS Group moved up by about 2%.

Swiss Re, ABB, Swatch Group, Lonza Group and LafargeHolcim also ended with strong gains.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Dufry climbed nearly 20% on news that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is planning an equity investment in the company.

Dufry said it would propose the issuance of up to 25 million shares at its extraordinary general meeting on Oct. 6 following Alibaba's commitment. The company said the rights issue to be approved at the EGM could generate gross proceeds of around CHF700 million, including Alibaba's commitment.

AMS gained 4.5%, while Helvetia, Flughafen Zurich and Adecco gained 3 to 3.5%. Vifor Pharma, Logitech, Georg Fischer, Julius Baer, Baloise Holding, OC Oerlikon Corp and Schindler Holding also ended with impressive gains.

