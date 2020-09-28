Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Monday, although gains posted by it was relatively less pronounced by other major markets in Europe.

The mood was positive right through the session amid optimism about a new coronavirus relief package in the U.S., and on slightly rising hopes about recovery after data showed China's industrial profits rose in the month of August.

The benchmark SMI ended at 10,308.67, gaining 92.39 points or 0.9%. The index scaled a low of 10,261.43 and a high of 10,359.64 in the session.

Bank stocks were among the most impressive gainers in the Swiss market, likely in other markets across Europe.

UBS Group gained more than 6% and Credit Suisse ended 5.5% up. Swiss Re, Swatch Group, Swiss Life Holding, Partners Group and Zurich Insurance Group gained 2.3 to 3.7%.

LafargeHolcim gained about 2%. ABB, Alcon, SGS and Geberit ended higher by 1.3 to 1.6%, while Roche Holding and Lonza Group shed 0.9% and 0.4%, respectively.

In the midcap section, Sonova soared more than 14%. Julius Baer, Dufry, Helvetia, Adecco, Baloise Holding, Barry Callebaut, Straumann Holding, AMS, OC Oerlikon Corp, Flughafen Zurich and Cembra Money Bank gained 2 to 5%.

Optimism about a new U.S. coronavirus bill has risen after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a new package is still possible. House Democrats plan to unveil a new $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The price tag for the bill is $1 trillion less than a stimulus package the House passed back in May but may still be too high for Republicans.

Among the other major indices in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 1.46% up, Germany's DAX climbed 3.22% and France's CAC 40 gained 2.4%. The pan European Stoxx 600 surged up 2.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.