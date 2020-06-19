Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended the week on a firm note as the mood remained positive right through the session on Friday amid optimism the economy will recover thanks to reopening of businesses across the world after several weeks of lockdown.

Expectations that governments and central banks will step up stimulus to support growth further aided the market's uptick.

The benchmark SMI ended the day with a gain of 79.79 points or 0.78% at 10,266.29, after moving between 10,200.46 and 10,291.46 intraday.

On Wednesday, the SMI ended down 15.69 points or 0.15% at 10,186.50, snapping a three-day winning streak.

Richemont, up 2.9%, was the top gainer in the SMI. Sika gained nearly 2% and Roche Holding ended 1.75% up. Roche said its experimental medicine ipatasertib achieved positive outcome at a late-stage clinical trial against a slice of patients with a kind of prostate cancer but fell short in the overall study population.

Novartis gained about 1.4% and ABB moved up by 1.35%, while SGS, Swisscom and Nestle gained 0.6 to 0.8%. On the other hand, UBS Group, Swiss Re and Swiss Life Holding ended lower by 1.2 to 1.4%. Swiss Re announced that it will disband its Life Capital business unit after wrapping up the sale of its British ReAssure business later this year.

Among the stocks in the midcap section, BB Biotech, AMS and Temenos Group gained 1.7 to 2%. Barry Callebaut, VAT Group and Vifor Pharma moved up 1 to 1.1%.

Dufry closed lower by 3.8%. Georg Fischer and PSP Swiss Property both ended lower by 1.8%, while Helvetia and Swiss Prime Site lost 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

Among the other major markets in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1.1%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 ended higher by 0.4% and 0.42%, respectively. The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.56%.

