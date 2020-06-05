Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a strong note on Friday, tracking gains in global markets after U.S. jobs data came in much better than expected, raising optimism about a quick pace of economic recovery.

The benchmark SMI ended up 114.69 points or 1.14% at 10,190.37, the day's high.

Richemont surged up nearly 7%. Adecco gained 6.1%, while Credit Suisse and Julius Baer ended higher by 4.9% and 4.7%, respectively.

Swiss Life Holding notched up a gain of 3.5% and UBS Group gained about 3%. ABB, Zurich Insurance, Swatch Group, LafargeHolcim, Swiss Re and Novartis ended higher by 1.5 to 2.5%.

On the other hand, Givaudan declined 2.7% and Swisscom ended down 1.4%. Roche Holding declined marginally.

In the midcap section, Dufry gained more than 6%. Helvetia and AMS gained 4.7% and 4.4%, respectively. Partners Group Holding shares moved up 2.7%. George Fischer, OC Oerlikon Corp, Baloise Holding and Straumann Holding also rose sharply.

Lindt & Sp Ps declined 2.5% and Lindt & Spruengli shed 1.7%. Barry Callebaut ended lower by 1.5% and Logitech lost about 1.25%.

In the U.S., non-farm payroll employment jumped by 2.51 million jobs in May after plummeting by a revised 20.69 million jobs in April, data from the Labor Department showed.

Economists had expected job losses to be around 8.0 million in the month of May, following the nosedive of 20.5 million jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The unemployment rate dropped to 13.3% in May from 14.7% in April. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to surge up to 19.8 %.

