Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably higher on Tuesday, with investors, back after a long weekend, picking up shares amid optimism the coronavirus infection curve is flattening in several parts across Europe.

Reports saying that some countries are looking at easing lockdown restrictions also aided sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended up 85.78 points, or 0.91%, at 9,538.61. The index touched a high of 9,613.77 and a low of 9,499.23 in the session.

Givaudan rallied nearly 5%. Lonza Group ended up 3.1%, while Richemont and Roche Group both ended higher by about 2%, while Swatch Group ended nearly 1.5% up.

Credit Suisse and UBS Group shares tumbled 2.5% and 2%, respectively. Swiss Life Holding ended nearly 1% down, while LafargeHolcim and Alco lost 0.7% and 0.55%, respectively.

In the midcap section, Helvetia, Schindler Ps and Schindler Holding gained 3 to 3.4%. Barry Callebaut, Logitech, AMS, Clariant and Vifor Pharma ended stronger by 2 to 2.85%.

Temenos shares gained about 1.8%. The company reported revenues of US$ 189.4 million for the first quarter, a drop of 7% compared to year-ago quarter.

Dufry shares declined more than 7% and Sunrise Communications shed about 6.8%.

Julius Baer shares ended lower by about 1%. The company said it will propose splitting its 2019 dividend payment into two halves following a regulatory request, postponing by a month its annual general meeting in order to meet notification requirements.

Among the other major markets in Europe, Germany and France closed stronger with their benchmarks DAX and CAC 40 moving up 1.25% and 0.38%, respectively. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.88%. The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.64%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.