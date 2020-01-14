Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - After languishing in negative territory till almost a couple of hours past noon, the Switzerland stock market rebounded and stayed fairly steady to eventually end on a firm note on Tuesday.

The benchmark SMI ended up 33.41 points, or 0.31%, at 10,655.82, coming off an early low of 10,536.28.

On Monday, the SMI ended with a loss of 17.08 points, or 0.16%, at 10,622.41.

Alcon, up nearly 2.5%, was the top gainer in the SMI index. Sika gained 1.7%, while Credit Suisse, Richemont, Swatch Group, Geberit, SGS and UBS Group ended higher by 1 to 1.3%.

Lonza Group, Roche Holding and ABB ended modestly lower. Nestle and LafargeHolcim ended little changed from previous closing levels.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price index, Lindt & Spruengli, Schindler Holding, Lindt & Sp Ps, Schindler Ps, OC Oerlikon Corp, Flughafen zurich and Kuehne & Nagle gained 1 to 1.7%.

Partners Group shares gained about 0.2%. The company said it acquired a majority equity stake in a portfolio of 30 commercial properties in Germany, France and the Netherlands for a total transaction value of over 550 million euros.

Shares of Temenos Group declined more than 2%, extending losses from previous session. The declined sharply on Monday on reports London hedge fund manager ShadowFall saying it had shorted the company's stock.

Logitech International ended lower by about 1%.

Among other major markets in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 edged up 0.06%, 0.04% and 0.08%, respectively. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.29%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular