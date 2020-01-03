Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Swiss stocks gained in strength on Friday after a weak start, as traders returning to the ring after extended holidays for the New Year, made some brisk purchases at several counters.

The market swung between gains and losses around the flat line till an hour past noon amid an escalation in tensions in the Middle East, but began climbing higher in afternoon trade to eventually end the session on a bright note.

The benchmark SMI, which edged down to 10,580.92 at one stage, ended the day with a gain of 82.88 points, or 0.78%, at 10,699.82, near the day's high.

On Monday, the SMI ended down 113.21 points, or 1.06%, at 10,616.94. A session earlier, it had hit a new all-time high at 10,755.68.

Nestle gained 1.5%. The company said it had completed a 20 billion Swiss franc share buyback programme. It also reiterated plans for a new one up to the same amount.

Zurich Insurance Group, UBS Group and Alcon gained 1.2 to 1.5%. Givaudan, ABB, Richemont, Roche Holding, Sika, Geberit, Swiss Re, Swiss Telecom, Swiss Life Holding and Credit Suisse ended higher by 0.4 to 0.85%.

Adecco and LafargeHolcim ended lower by 0.65% and 0.26%, respectively.

In the midcap section, Swiss Prime Site gained 2.85%. PSP Swiss Property ended more than 2.5% up. Lindt & Spruengli, Schindler, Straumann Holding, Partners Group, Schindler Holding and Lindt & Sp Ps gained 1 to 1.6%.

AMS said it has secured a 59.9% stake in German lighting group Osram. However, it has fallen short of a 75% stake that is needed to tap Osram's profits. AMS shares shed about 0.6% in the session.

In economic news, The procure.ch Manufacturing PMI in Switzerland increased to 50.2 in December 2019 from 48.8 in the previous month. Economists had expected the index to come in with a reading of 49.1.

The latest reading pointed to the first expansion in factory activity since March 2019.

