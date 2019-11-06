Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Wednesday, rebounding fairly well after a moderate setback it suffered in the previous session.

Optimism about the U.S. and China entering an interim trade deal sometime in the foreseeable future, and some decent earnings reports aided sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended up 45.12 points, or 0.44%, at 10,318.10, after scaling a low of 10,252.82 and a high of 10,237.76 intraday.

On Tuesday, the SMI ended down 64.09 points, or 0.62%, at 10,272.98.

Swiss Re, the top gainer in the SMI, advanced nearly 2%. Swisscom gained about 1.5%, while SGS and Nestle ended higher by 1.1% and 1.02%, respectively.

ABB, Roche Holding, Novartis and Sika posted modest gains.

Lonza Group declined 1.5%. Geberit and Swatch ended lower by 1.1% and 1%, respectively. Givaudan, Richemont and Credit Suisse ended modestly lower.

In the midcap section, Dufry ended stronger by 2.3%. The company is planning to issue EUR 750 million senior notes. The company will use the proceeds to refinance existing EUR 700 million of outstanding senior notes due 2023 and reduce existing bank debt.

Vifor Pharma gained 1.15%. Vifor Pharma and Evotec SE have announced the launch of a joint venture that would focus on the discovery and development of novel nephrology therapeutics.

Lindt & Spruengli, Dorma Kaba Holding, Sonova, Swiss Prime Site and Logitech endeed higher by 0.5 to 1%.

On the other hand, Flughafen Zurich declined 2.7%. Barry Callebaut ended higher by 1.8% and Julius Baer ended down 1.2%.

Among other major markets in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.12%, Germany's DAX gained 0.24% and France's CAC 40 ended higher by 0.34%. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.21%.

