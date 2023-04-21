News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

April 21, 2023 — 01:08 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - After a positive start and a subsequent fall that resulted in a brief spell in the red, the Switzerland stock market recovered and stayed firm to end moderately higher on Friday thanks to sustained buying at several top counters.

Despite uncertainty about interest rates and concerns about slowing growth, investors picked up frontline stocks amid optimism about earnings.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 69.94 points or 0.61% at 11,460.58.

Alcon climbed 2.1% and Sonova surged 1.76%. Nestle and Roche Holding gained 1.36% and 1.24%, respectively. Novartis, Lonza Group and Givaudan also ended notably higher.

Geberit declined 1.55% and UBS Group drifted down 1.18%. Swiss Re and Credit Suisse also posted notable losses.

In the Mid Price Index, Tecan Group climbed 3.68%. Bachem Holding gained 2.4%, while Galenica Sante, PSP Swiss Property and Zur Rose gained 1.83%, 1.66% and 1.63%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.