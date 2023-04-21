Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - After a positive start and a subsequent fall that resulted in a brief spell in the red, the Switzerland stock market recovered and stayed firm to end moderately higher on Friday thanks to sustained buying at several top counters.

Despite uncertainty about interest rates and concerns about slowing growth, investors picked up frontline stocks amid optimism about earnings.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 69.94 points or 0.61% at 11,460.58.

Alcon climbed 2.1% and Sonova surged 1.76%. Nestle and Roche Holding gained 1.36% and 1.24%, respectively. Novartis, Lonza Group and Givaudan also ended notably higher.

Geberit declined 1.55% and UBS Group drifted down 1.18%. Swiss Re and Credit Suisse also posted notable losses.

In the Mid Price Index, Tecan Group climbed 3.68%. Bachem Holding gained 2.4%, while Galenica Sante, PSP Swiss Property and Zur Rose gained 1.83%, 1.66% and 1.63%, respectively.

