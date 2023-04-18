Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

April 18, 2023 — 01:15 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Tuesday after staying positive right through the day's session, amid optimism about earnings.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 47.22 points or 0.42% at 11,358.98, after moving in a tight range between 11,320.82 and 11,392.73.

Swiss Re and Sika surged 3.7% and 3.57%, respectively. Sonova climbed 2.86%. Richemont and Geberit gained 1.67% and 1.61%, respectively.

Swiss Life Holding, Credit Suisse, Partners Group and Alcon gained 0.98% to 1.2%.

Lonza Group, Roche Holding and Novartis lost 0.4 to 0.6%.

In the Mid Price Index, Julius Baer, AMS and Temenos Group gained 2 to 2.5%. Straumann Holding, Belimo Holding, Swatch Group and VAT Group ended higher by 1.2 to 1.8%.

Adecco tumbled more than 6%. Swiss Prime Site and PSP Swiss Property ended lower by 1.26% and 1.06%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.