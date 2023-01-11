Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

January 11, 2023 — 12:46 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market started off on a sluggish note on Wednesday, but recovered soon and gained in strength as the session progressed to eventually close notably higher despite coming off the day's high.

Optimism about economic growth following China reopening helped offset concerns about interest rates.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 11,306.31, ended with a gain of 83.86 points or 0.75% at 11,246.01.

Partners Group, Lonza Group, ABB, Logitech and Swisscom gained 2 to 2.6%.

UBS Group, Richemont and Credit Suisse climbed 1.7 to 1.8%. Givaudan, Geberit and Nestle surged 1.4 to 1.5%, while Sika ended higher by about 1.05%.

Swiss Re drifted down 1.46% and Roche Holding ended nearly 1% down.

In the Mid Price Index, AMA climbed nearly 7.5%. Bachem Holding rallied 4.12% and Temenos Group ended 3% up.

Flughafen Zurich, Clariant, Barry Callebaut, SGS, Swiss Prime Site, Straumann Holding, Schindler Holding, PSP Swiss Property and Schindler Ps moved up 1.7 to 2.5%.

