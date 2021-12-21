Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market closed on a firm note on Tuesday, in line with markets across Europe, as worries about growth faded a bit after a report from Moderna Inc. said the laboratory test of a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine had shown itself to be effective against the Omicron variant.

Data showing a jump in Switzerland's exports in November contributed as well to the positive sentiment in the market.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 12,706.86 in early trades, ended with a gain of 92.64 points or 0.74% at 12,682.53.

Credit Suisse climbed more than 3.5%. Logitech, UBS Group, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance Group, Holcim and ABB gaind 1.6 to 2.2%.

Swiss Life Holding gained about 1.4%, while Partners Group, Roche Holding, Novartis, Richemont and Swisscom advanced 0.8 to 1.2%.

Lonza Group declined by about 1.2% and Givaudan ended nearly 1% down.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Dufry gained about 4.25%, Straumann Holding climbed nearly 4% and Julius Baer gained 3.1%. Flughafen Zurich, Baloise Holding, Sonova, Helvetia, OC Oerlikon Corp, Adecco and Lindt & Spruengli ended higher by 1.5 to 2.15%.

Zur Rose plunged 16%. Tecan Group shares closed lower by about 1.6%.

Data from the Federal Customs Administration showed Switzerland's exports grew by a real 1.6% month-on-month in November, after a 2.1% decline in October.

Exports of chemical and pharmaceuticals rose 3% monthly in November, while imports increased 4.3% monthly in November, after a 4.5% decrease in the previous month.

In nominal terms, exports rose 4% in November and imports increased 5.6%.

The trade surplus increased to CHF 4.217 billion in November from CHF 4.303 billion in October.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports grew 8.6% year-on-year in November.

Meanwhile, the number of new daily Covid infections has slowed in recent days, health officials said Tuesday. However, officials have advised caution ahead of the possible rapid spread of the new Omicron variant.

"The short-term positive development in the number of cases is therefore more of a calm before another possible storm," said Patrick Mathys of the Federal Office of Public Health.

