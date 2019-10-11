Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Buoyant Note On U.S.-China Trade Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a buoyant note on Friday, extending recent gains, reacting positively to news about the progress of U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The market opened just marginally up, but kept edging higher as the session progressed as more and more front-line stocks gained in strength.

The benchmark SMI ended up 114.37 points, or 1.15%, at 10,017.39, around 10 points off the day's high of 10,027.87.

The index ended with a gain of about 0.74% on Thursday, after having advanced 0.3% a session earlier.

SGS ended stronger by nearly 4%. Credit Suisse jumped 3.85%, Adecco gained 3.75% and UBS Group advanced 3.6%.

Sika, Swiss Life Holding, Swatch Group and LafargeHolcime ended higher by 2 to 2.7%. ABB ended nearly 2% up.

Givaudan, Novartis, Zurich Insurance Group, Geberit, Richemont, Lonza Group and Swisscom gained 1 to 1.6%.

Among Swiss Mid Price components, Julius Baer ended 4.5% up. Temenos Group, Dufry, Georg Fischer, OC Oerlikon Corp and AMS gained 3 to 4%.

Bucher Industries, Clariant, Flughafen Zurich, VAT Group, Logitech International, Baloise Holding and Partners Gropu ended higher by 2 to 2.8%.

Stock markets across Europe ended on upbeat note as a series of tweets from U.S. President Donald Trump about the strong progress in U.S.-China trade talks lifted sentiment.

Among the major indices in Europe, Germany's DAX gained 2.86%, France's CAC 40 advanced 1.73% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended up 0.84%. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 2.31%.

