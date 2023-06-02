News & Insights

Swiss Market Ends On Buoyant Note

June 02, 2023 — 01:57 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a buoyant note on Friday, tracking positive global cues.

The passage of the debt ceiling bill in the U.S., and easing worries about interest rates after some Fed officials suggested a pause in policy tightening, helped underpin sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 147.07 points or 1.3% at 11,443.35, near the day's high.

Sika rallied 2.81%. UBS Group, Credit Suisse, Richemont and Geberit ended higher by 2.1 to 2.5%.

Partners Group and Lonza Group both gained nearly 2%. Holcim, Swiss Life Holding, Novartis, Sonova, ABB, Alcon and Roche Holding climbed 1 to 1.7%.

Swisscom declined 1.22%, and Logitech ended 0.55% down.

In the Mid Price Index, DocMorris surged 4.12%. Adecco, AMS, Belimo Holding, Schindler Holding, Schindler Ps and PSP Swiss Property gained 3 to 3.9%.

SGS, Swatch Group, Georg Fischer, Kuehne & Nagel, Julius Baer and Ems Chemie Holding moved up 2 to 2.8%.

Clariant and SIG Combibloc both shed about 0.75%. Flughafen Zurich and Barry Callebaut declined marginally.

