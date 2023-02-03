Swiss Market Ends On Buoyant Note

(RTTNews) - After opening flat, the Switzerland stock market gained in strength thanks to sustained buying at several counters and closed on a buoyant note on Friday.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 160.97 points or 1.44% at 11,349.39, slightly off the day's high.

Logitech and Roche Holding rallied 3.17% and 3.1%, respectively. ABB surged 2.57%.

Nestle, Novartis, UBS Group and Richemont gained 1.4 to 1.8%, while Lonza Group advanced 1.06%.

Credit Suisse and Holcim both shed more than 1%. Swiss Re ended 0.4% down, while Swiss Life Holding edged down marginally.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose soared 30.4%. Bachem Holding climbed 4% and Adecco surged 3.15%.

Julius Baer, Ems Chemie Holding, Galenica Sante and Belima Holding ended higher by 2 to 2.8%.

Swiss Prime Site and Straumann Holding shed nearly 2%. Kuhne & Nagel, Swatch Group and PSP Swiss Property ended lower by 1.2 to 1.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.