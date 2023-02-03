Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Buoyant Note

February 03, 2023 — 01:34 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - After opening flat, the Switzerland stock market gained in strength thanks to sustained buying at several counters and closed on a buoyant note on Friday.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 160.97 points or 1.44% at 11,349.39, slightly off the day's high.

Logitech and Roche Holding rallied 3.17% and 3.1%, respectively. ABB surged 2.57%.

Nestle, Novartis, UBS Group and Richemont gained 1.4 to 1.8%, while Lonza Group advanced 1.06%.

Credit Suisse and Holcim both shed more than 1%. Swiss Re ended 0.4% down, while Swiss Life Holding edged down marginally.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose soared 30.4%. Bachem Holding climbed 4% and Adecco surged 3.15%.

Julius Baer, Ems Chemie Holding, Galenica Sante and Belima Holding ended higher by 2 to 2.8%.

Swiss Prime Site and Straumann Holding shed nearly 2%. Kuhne & Nagel, Swatch Group and PSP Swiss Property ended lower by 1.2 to 1.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.