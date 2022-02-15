Swiss Market Ends On Buoyant Note

(RTTNews) - Save for a few minutes at the start, the Switzerland stock market stayed firm in positive territory on Tuesday as the mood remained bullish following news Russia has already begun pulling back some troops from the Ukrainian border.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said units from Russia's southern and western military districts, which border Ukraine, have already begun returning to their bases after completing combat training.

The news has helped ease concerns about a Russian invasion of Ukraine, which members of the Biden administration recently warned could be imminent.

The benchmark SMI ended with an impressive gain of 155.49 points or 1.29% at 12,181.86, after climbing to a high of 12,210.60.

ABB gained nearly 3% after rebranding its turbocharging division. Sika advanced 2.5%, while Givaudan, Alcon, Partners Group, Geberit and Richemont gained 1.9 to 2.15%.

Logitech, Swiss Life Holding, Roche Holding, Lonza Group, Holcim and Credit Suisse also ended notably higher.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Straumann Holding surged up nearly 5%, Zur Rose gained 4.4% and Dufry rallied 4.1%.

Adecco surged up 3.75%, while Clariant, VAT Group, George Fischer, SIG Combibloc and Flughafen Zurich ended higher by 2.5 to 3%.

Ems Chemie Holding, Sonova, Schindler Holding, BB Biotech, Schindler Ps and Cembra Money Bank also moved up sharply.

Temenos Group plunged nearly 8%. AMS ended lower by about 1.3% and Swiss Prime Site declined 0.7%.

