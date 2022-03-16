Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Bright Note

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a strong note on Wednesday, in line with markets across Europe, amid hopes about progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Investors also looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day.

The benchmark SMI ended higher by 218.74 points or 1.87% at 11,900.96, after hitting a high of 11,980.32.

Richemont soared more than 10%. Partners Group gained nearly 7%, UBS Group climbed 6.3% and Credit Suisse advanced 5.8%.

ABB, Lonza Group, Sika, Logitech, Alcon and Geberit gained 3.3 to 4.5%. Holcim, Swiss Life Holding and Givaudan moved up 2 to 2.5%, while Swiss Re gained 1.1%.

Swisscom and Roche Holding ended lower by about 1% and 0.65%, respectively.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Dufry, Swatch Group, Zur Rose, Straumann Holding and AMS moved up 7.5 to 8%.

VAT Group, Temenos Group, Julius Baer, Sonova, Lindt & Spruengli, Schindler Ps, Schindler Holding, Georg Fischer, Cembra Money Bank and OC Oerlikon Corp gained 4.7 to 6.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular