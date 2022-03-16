Swiss Market Ends On Bright Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a strong note on Wednesday, in line with markets across Europe, amid hopes about progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Investors also looked ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day.

The benchmark SMI ended higher by 218.74 points or 1.87% at 11,900.96, after hitting a high of 11,980.32.

Richemont soared more than 10%. Partners Group gained nearly 7%, UBS Group climbed 6.3% and Credit Suisse advanced 5.8%.

ABB, Lonza Group, Sika, Logitech, Alcon and Geberit gained 3.3 to 4.5%. Holcim, Swiss Life Holding and Givaudan moved up 2 to 2.5%, while Swiss Re gained 1.1%.

Swisscom and Roche Holding ended lower by about 1% and 0.65%, respectively.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Dufry, Swatch Group, Zur Rose, Straumann Holding and AMS moved up 7.5 to 8%.

VAT Group, Temenos Group, Julius Baer, Sonova, Lindt & Spruengli, Schindler Ps, Schindler Holding, Georg Fischer, Cembra Money Bank and OC Oerlikon Corp gained 4.7 to 6.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.