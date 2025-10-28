Markets

Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower; Sika, Novartis Decline Sharply

October 28, 2025 — 02:16 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market kept drifting lower and lower after a weak start on Tuesday and eventually ended the day's session firmly in negative territory.

The benchmark SMI ended down by 167.44 points or 1.34% at 12,360.15, slightly off the session's low of 12,343.31.

Sika ended nearly 6% down. The stock lost ground as JP Morgan cut its rating to "underweight" from "neutral", and cut its target price sharply to CHF 160.

Novartis closed 4.1% down. The drugmaker has defended its $12 billion deal to acquire Avidity Biosciences ahead of the U.S. firm getting late-stage data for its muscle disorder treatment next year, saying it was "an appropriate risk to take".

Roche Holding, Straumann Holding, Sonova, Lindt & Spruengli, Alcon, Givaudan, Swiss Re, Lonza Group and VAT Group lost 1.3 to 2.4%.

Holcim gained nearly 1% after JP Morgan raised the stock's target price.

Galderma Group climbed about 2.3%. Amrize gained 1.14%. Swatch Group and UBS Group also closed on a firm note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.