Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Tuesday after languishing in the red right through the day's session.

Worries about monetary tightening and rising fears about a recession in Europe rendered the mood bearish.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 152.78 points or 1.38% at 10,933.06, slightly off the day's low of 10,921.85.

Roche Holding drifted down by about 2.25% after it launched a digital PCR system that helps clinical researchers better understand the nature of a patient's cancer, genetic disease or infection.

Givaudan, Lonza Group, Novartis, Nestle, Geberit and Sika ended lower by 1.52 to 2.25%. Holcim ended 1.18% down.

Credit Suisse climbed nearly 2.5%. Richemont surged 0.82%.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose pluned 6.7%. Bachem Holding declined 4.35% and SIG Combibloc declined 3.4%. Tecan Group, Kuehne & Nagel and BB Biotech lost 2 to 2.34%.

Galenica Sante, Schindler Holding, Lindt & Spruengli, Sonova and Swiss Prime Site also ended notably lower.

Flughafen Zurich surged 3.3% and Clarian rallied 2.3%. Swatch Group and Dufry posted modest gains.

