Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower On Growth Worries
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Tuesday after languishing in the red right through the day's session.
Worries about monetary tightening and rising fears about a recession in Europe rendered the mood bearish.
The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 152.78 points or 1.38% at 10,933.06, slightly off the day's low of 10,921.85.
Roche Holding drifted down by about 2.25% after it launched a digital PCR system that helps clinical researchers better understand the nature of a patient's cancer, genetic disease or infection.
Givaudan, Lonza Group, Novartis, Nestle, Geberit and Sika ended lower by 1.52 to 2.25%. Holcim ended 1.18% down.
Credit Suisse climbed nearly 2.5%. Richemont surged 0.82%.
In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose pluned 6.7%. Bachem Holding declined 4.35% and SIG Combibloc declined 3.4%. Tecan Group, Kuehne & Nagel and BB Biotech lost 2 to 2.34%.
Galenica Sante, Schindler Holding, Lindt & Spruengli, Sonova and Swiss Prime Site also ended notably lower.
Flughafen Zurich surged 3.3% and Clarian rallied 2.3%. Swatch Group and Dufry posted modest gains.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: After Fed Minutes, Markets Turn Back to Retail Earnings