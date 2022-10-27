Markets

Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower; Credit Suisse Plunges On Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Thursday as weak quarterly results from Credit Suisse triggered heavy selling at the counter and rendered the mood a bit bearish.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 110.59 points or 1.02% at 10,706.62, slightly off the session's low of 10,702.49. The index stayed in negative territory right through the day's session.

Credit Suisse plunged more than 18% after the lender unveiled restructuring plans, which include a capital rise, jobs cuts, and shifting focus towards its rich clients from investment banking.

The bank reported a loss of about CHF 4 billion, mostly due to a CHF 3.7 billion impairment of deferred tax assets that is related to the revamp.

Sonova and Lonza Group ended lower by 3.5% and 3.25%, respectively. Richemont ended nearly 2% down, while Roche Holding, Sika, Alcon and Geberit lost 1 to 1.6%.

UBS Group, Nestle and ABB ended nearly 1% down.

Swisscom shares rallied 4.85%. Swiss Re gained nearly 1%, while Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Life Holding and Holcim posted modest gains.

In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Straumann Holding tumbled 6.4%. Tecan Group and Bachem Holding lost 4.85% and 4.25%, respectively.

Clariant, Lindt & Spruengli, VAT Group, Belimo Holding and Kuehne & Nagel also ended sharply lower.

Baloise Holding climbed more than 1%. Helvetia, PSP Swiss Property, Zur Rose, Julius Baer and Dufry gained 0.5 to 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular