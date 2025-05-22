Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - After opening modestly down, the Switzerland market kept sliding on Thursday, and despite recovering some lost ground past mid afternoon, ended the day's session on a weak note.

Concerns about U.S. debt, and continued uncertainty about tariff negotiations rendered the mood cautious.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 12,201.78 about a couple of hours past noon, ended the day with a loss of 110.41 points or 0.89% at 12,269.95.

Sonova ended down 3.35%. Alcon, Schindler Ps, Straumann Holding, Holcim, Partners Group, SGS, Richemont, Geberit, Adecco and Kuehne + Nagel closed lower by 1.6 to 2.08%.

Roche Holding, SIG Group, Givaudan, Julius Baer, Logitech International, Sika, Novartis and Swatch Group also ended notably lower.

Flash data showed the Eurozone HCOB Composite PMI dropped to 49.5 in May, from 50.4 in April. The Manufacturing PMI improved to 49.4 from 49.0, while the Services PMI dropped to 48.9 from 50.1.

