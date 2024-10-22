Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - After opening marginally down, the Switzerland market slipped deeper into the red Tuesday morning, and stayed weak right through the day's session as investors largely stayed cautious and looked for directional clues.

The benchmark SMI closed down 98.54 points or 0.8% at 12,163.03. The index dropped to a low of 12,120.99 in the session.

Logitech International tumbled 6.5%, failing to hold early gains. The stock surged higher earlier in the session after raising its full-year outlook.

Geberit, Swiss Re and Novartis lost 1.6 to 2%. Sandoz Group ended down 1.4%, while Swiss Life Holding, Givaudan, Lindt & Spruengli and Zurich Insurance Group closed down 1 to 1.17%.

Nestle, Schindler Ps, Swisscom, SGS, Julius Baer, Lonza Group, Sika, Straumann Holding and Sonova ended lower by 0.5 to 1%.

SIG Group climbed more than 2%. Adecco gained about 1.1% and Swatch Group closed up 0.52%.

