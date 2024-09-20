News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower

September 20, 2024 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market opened weak Friday morning and kept drifting lower and lower as the day progressed and eventually closed on with a more than 1% loss.

The mood, in line with other major markets in Europe, remained a bit subdued as investors moved past Fed's rate hike move and looked for fresh directional cues.

Investors looked ahead to the Swiss National Bank's monetary policy announcement next Thursday. The central bank is widely expected to cut rates for the third time next week, taking the key policy rate to 1% from 1.25%.

The benchmark SMI ended down 124.23 points or 1.03% at 11,934.07, slightly off the session's low.

VAT Group ended down 4.82% and Kuehne + Nagel closed 4.4% down. Nestle ended nearly 4% down, and Swatch Group drifted down 3.25%.

Julius Baer, Straumann Holding and Richemont lost nearly 3%. Sika closed lower by 2.64%. Lonza Group, Holcim, Sonova, Geberit, SIG Group, Lindt & Sprengli and ABB ended down 1 to 2%.

SGS advanced 1.21%. Swisscom, Roche Holding, Roche GS, Givaudan and Novartis closed higher by 0.6 to 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.