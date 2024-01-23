Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended notably lower on Tuesday as stocks kept drifting lower and lower during the day's session after opening flat. A lack of positive triggers rendered the mood cautious.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 126.09 points or 1.12% at 11,149.26, the day's low.

Logitech International plunged 8.67% after saying it anticipates an annual sales decline of 6 - 7%. The company warned that a number of headwinds and uncertainties may impact its net sales throughout FY 2025.

Alcon ended down 2.75%. Partners Group, Sonova, Givaudan, Kuehne & Nagel, Nestle, Roche Holding and Holcim lost 1.6 to 2.2%.

Swiss Re declined 1.1%. Novartis, UBS Group and ABB ended lower by 0.8 to 1%.

Richemont climbed 1.7%, and Sika ended higher by 1.21%. Lonza Group and Swiss Life Holding posted modest gains.

In the Mid Price Index, Swatch Group ended down 4.56% after failing to hit the sales record predicted by its chief executive officer.

BKW ended lower by 3%. PSP Swiss Property and VAT Group both closed lower by about 2.3%. Straumann Holding and Swiss Prime Site lost 2.2% and 2%, respectively.

Belimo Holding, Flughafen Zurich, Julius Baer, Ems Chemie Holding and Galenica Sante also ended notably lower.

Meyer Burger Tech soared 11.5%. ams OSRAM AG shares gained nearly 4%. Schindler Holding climbed 1.85% and SGS gained about 1.6%.

Barry Callebaut, Clariant, Tecan Group and Schindler Ps ended higher by 1 to 1.3%.

