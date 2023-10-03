News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower

October 03, 2023 — 01:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market, which emerged briefly into positive territory around mid morning after a weak start on Tuesday, kept edging lower and lower as the day progressed and eventually ended the session on a very weak note.

Concerns about inflation, the outlook for interest rates and the pace of economic recovery weighed on the market.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 100.28 points or 0.92% at 10,763.37, after dropping to a low of 10,743.60.

Partners Group ended 3.3% down. Holcim declined 2.6% and UBS Group ended nearly 2% down.

Novartis, Alcon, Lonza Group and Richemont lost 1 to 1.6%. Givaudan and ABB, both ended nearly 1% down. Sonova and Roche Holding also closed notably lower.

Geberit, the lone gainer in the SMI index, ended nearly 1.5% up.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, only Adecco and Tecan Group closed on the positive side. The stocks gained about 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

Meyer Burger Tech plunged 13.3%. AMS tumbled nearly 7%, and Dufry ended lower by about 5.2%.

Julius Baer, Flughafen Zurich, Baloise Holding, SIG Combibloc, Bachem Holding, Helvetia and Georg Fischer closed lower by 1.4 to 2.3%.

Data released by the Federal Statistical Office showed annual inflation rate in Switzerland rose to a three-month high of 1.7% in September of 2023 from 1.6% in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the core rate, which excludes volatile items such as unprocessed food and energy, slowed to 1.3% from a prior 1.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.