Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Tuesday, tracking weakness in other markets in Europe, amid rising concerns about the surge in coronavirus cases and uncertainty about economic recovery.

Investors were also looking ahead to the first presidential debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, due to take place later in the day.

The benchmark SMI, which stayed in the red right through the session, ended with a loss of 79.37 points or 0.77% at 10,229.30, not far off from the day's low of 10,216.42.

Roche Holding, down 2.4%, was the biggest loser in the SMI. Credit Suisse and Swiss Re lost 1.86% and 1.81%, respectively. Zurich Insurance Group, Partners Group and UBS Group ended lower by about 1.5%.

Swiss Life Holding, Swatch Group, LafargeHolcim and SGS also ended notably lower, while Sika and Lonza Group moved up nearly 1% and 0.75%, respectively.

In the midcap space, Swiss Prime Site, Dufry and PSP Swiss Property shed 2.9%, 2.6% and 2.25%, respectively. Temenos Group, Julius Baer, OC Oerlikon Corp and Cembra Money Bank also ended notably lower.

AMS surged up more than 6.5%. Logitech gained 3.3% and Straumann Holding ended higher by about 2.1%, while BB Biotech gained 1.3%.

