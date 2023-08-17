Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Thursday, in line with markets across Europe, as worries about the health of China's economy and uncertainty about interest rates continued to weigh on sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended down 107.42 points or 0.98% at 10,884.89, slightly off the day's low.

Among SMI components, only Alcon (up 1.23%) closed higher.

Geberit plunged 5.6%. ABB and Sika lost 2.72% and 2.64%, respectively, while Logitech ended nearly 2% down.

Partners Group, Givaudan, Kuehne & Nagel, Richemont, Lonza Group, Sonova, Swiss Life Holding and Roche Holding lost 1 to 1.6%.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech fell 4.71%. AMS, VAT Group, Bachem Holding, Straumann Holding, Belimo Holding, SIG Combibloc and Georg Fischer lost 2 to 3%.

DocMorris shares rallied nearly 8%. Swatch Group, the only other gainer in the Mid Price Index, edged up 0.12%.

