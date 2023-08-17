News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower

August 17, 2023 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Thursday, in line with markets across Europe, as worries about the health of China's economy and uncertainty about interest rates continued to weigh on sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended down 107.42 points or 0.98% at 10,884.89, slightly off the day's low.

Among SMI components, only Alcon (up 1.23%) closed higher.

Geberit plunged 5.6%. ABB and Sika lost 2.72% and 2.64%, respectively, while Logitech ended nearly 2% down.

Partners Group, Givaudan, Kuehne & Nagel, Richemont, Lonza Group, Sonova, Swiss Life Holding and Roche Holding lost 1 to 1.6%.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech fell 4.71%. AMS, VAT Group, Bachem Holding, Straumann Holding, Belimo Holding, SIG Combibloc and Georg Fischer lost 2 to 3%.

DocMorris shares rallied nearly 8%. Swatch Group, the only other gainer in the Mid Price Index, edged up 0.12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.