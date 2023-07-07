News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower

July 07, 2023 — 01:52 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Friday, despite most of the markets across Europe closing on a firm note.

The benchmark SMI, which briefly emerged into positive territory around mid afternoon, tumbled thereafter to eventually close with a loss of 111.88 points or 1.02% at 10,874.90.

Novartis shed more than 3% and Roche Holding ended lower by 2.03%. Nestle ended 1.34% down, while Zurich Insurance Group, Alcon, Swisscom and Lonza Group lost 0.6 to 0.8%.

Swiss Re, Logitech and UBS Group gained 2 to 2.35%, and Partners Group climbed 1.83%. Sonova, Geberit, Swiss Life Holding and Kuehne & Nagel posted moderate gains.

In the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech ended nearly 3% down. SGS and Lindt & Spruengli ended lower by 1.35% and 1.2%, respectively.

DocMorris soared 10.5%. Clariant AG shares rallied 5% despite the specialty chemicals firm reporting weak preliminary sales in its second quarter and lowering its 2023 guidance.

AMS, Dufry, VAT Group, Adecco, Temenos Group, Julius Baer and Tecan Group gained 1.5 to 3%.

In economic news, Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady in June after falling slightly in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said.

The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 1.9% in June, the same as in May. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to fall to 1.8%. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2%.

Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate also remained stable at 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.