Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower

January 26, 2023 — 01:14 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which advanced to 11,441.10 in early trades, ended the day with a loss of 87.21 points or 0.76% at 11,317.56, the session's low.

Novartis dropped more than 3%. Nestle ended nearly 2.6% down, and Roche Holding ended lower by about 1.6%. Swisscom ended lower by 0.8%.

Credit Suisse climbed more than 2.5%. Logitech, Lonza Group, Sonova, Givaudan and Sika gained 1.5 to 1.8%.

UBS Group, Richemont, ABB, Alcon and Partners Group ended higher by 1 to 1.4%.

In the Mid Price Index, Belimo Holding ended nearly 1% down. Barry Callebaut, SGS, PSP Swiss Property and Flughafen Zurich lost 0.4 to 0.6%.

Straumann Holding rallied nearly 5%. AMS, Julius Baer, Temenos Group, Schindler Holding, Schindler Ps, Ems Chemie Holding, Swatch Group, Clariant and Georg Fischer gained 1 to 2.2%.

