Swiss Market Ends Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a high note on Wednesday, in line with the trend seen across Europe, thanks to the rollout of coronavirus vaccine in the UK, USA and Canada, and on optimism about a fiscal stimulus in U.S.

The benchmark SMI, which stayed positive right through the session, ended with a gain of 115.60 points or 1.12% at 10,456.78, the day's high.

Zurich Insurance Group and Swiss Re ended stronger by 3.2% and 3%, respectively. Swiss Life Holding gained 2.5% and Roche Holding advanced 1.6%.

Lonza Group, Givaudan, LafargeHolcim, Novartis and Alcon gained 1 to 1.3%, while Nestle and Partners Group both ended nearly 1% up.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Baloise Holding surged up 3.2%. Helvetia, AMS, Temenos Group, Lindt & Sp Ps and Logitech gained 2 to 2.6%, while Dufry, Lindt & Spruengli, PSP Swiss Property and Kuehne & Nagel gained 1.8 to 1.9%.

According to data from Swiss health authorities, coronavirus infections in Switzerland rose by over 5,600 in a day, amid calls from a senior government adviser this week to impose an immediate lockdown.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein have now increased to 394,453.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.