Swiss Market Ends Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably higher on Monday, tracking cues from Asian and other European markets where the mood was fairly buoyant after Chinese stocks rose sharply on optimism about economic recovery.

The benchmark SMI ended up 127.54 points or 1.26% at 10,253.38, slightly off the day's high of 10,268.19.

Credit Suisse gained nearly 2.5%. ABB moved up 2.3%, while Sika and UBS Group both ended higher by about 2%.

Swiss Re, SGS, Richemont, Givaudan, Lonza Group, Swiss Life Holding, LafargeHolcim, Novartis, Zurich Insurance Group, Roche Holding and Swatch Group ended higher by 1 to 1.75%.

In the midcap section, Sonova rose nearly 5.5% after the hearing solutions provider announced job cuts and said it expects a partial recovery in the first half of this financial year.

AMS gained about 4% and Temenos Group gained 3.8%. Vifor Pharma, VAT Group, Helvetia and Logitech advanced 2.2 to 2.8%.

Flughafen Zurich, Julius Baer, Dorma Kaba Holding, Ems Chemie Holding, Schindler Holding and Bucher Industries moved up 1.3 to 2%.

Clariant shares tumbled more than 12.5%.

Markets across Europe ended on a strong note with investors picking up stocks, after the Chinese market rose sharply with state media Securities Times saying that fostering a "healthy" bull market after the pandemic is now more important to the economy than ever.

Among the major indices, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 2.09%, Germany's DAX advanced 1.64% and France's CAC 40 spurted 1.49%, while the pan European Stoxx 600 climbed up 1.58%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.