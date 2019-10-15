Swiss Market Ends Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, in line with the trend across Europe, as easing concerns about Brexit and some upbeat earnings reports from the U.S. aided sentiment.

After opening on a strong note, the market pared some gains and stayed in a tight range above the unchanged line till about the penultimate hour, and then gained in strength as buying gathered momentum.

The benchmark SMI ended up 84.51 points, or 0.85%, at 10,048.75, after scaling a low of 9,970.10 and a high of 10,076.35 intraday.

On Monday, the SMI ended down 53.15 points, or 0.53%, at 9,964.24, after gaining about 2.25% over the previous three sessions.

Credit Suisse gained about 2.25%. Givaudan gained 2.2%, Adecco, Lonza Group, Alcon, ABB, Swiss Re and UBS Group ended higher by 1.5 to 1.85%.

Geberit, Zurich Insurance Group, Sika, Swatch Group, Richemont and LafargeHolcim gained 1 to 1.4%.

In the midcap section, AMS rallied more than 4.5%. Dufry gained about 3.1%, while OC Oerlikon Corp, Georg Fischer, Clariant, Temenos Group, Schindler, Julius Baer and VAT Group gained 1 to 1.8%.

In economic news, producer Prices in Switzerland decreased to 101.40 Index Points in August from 101.63 Index Points in July of 2019.

Producer and import prices in Switzerland dropped 2% year-on-year in September 2019, following a 1.9% decline in the previous month and in line with expectations. It was the steepest decrease in producer and import prices since April 2016, amid falls in both import and producer prices.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices went down 0.3% in September. Producer Prices Change in Switzerland averaged 1.06% from 1964 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 18.66 percent in April of 1974 and a record low of -6.80% in August of 2015.

