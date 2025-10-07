Swiss Market Ends Modestly Lower After Choppy Ride

Markets

October 07, 2025

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market's benchmark SMI ended modestly lower on Tuesday after a choppy ride, struggling to find meaningful support due to a lack of significant triggers.

The SMI dropped to 12,509.79 around mid morning, and despite advancing to 12,580.30 about an hour past noon, failed to hold gains and finally settled at 12,521.79 with a loss of 29.57 points or 0.24%.

Swatch Group and Galderma Group, both gained about 2.75%. Givaudan climbed 2.2%, Lindt & Spruengli gained nearly 2% and Richemont moved up 1.57%.

Lonza Group ended more than 3% down. Amrize closed lower by about 2.4%, while VAT Group, Partners Group, Sandoz Group, Alcon, Logitech International and Kuehne + Nagel lost 1 to 1.7%.

Data released by Swiss National Bank showed foreign exchange reserves in Switzerland increased to CHF 726.74 billion in September from CHF715.16 billion in August of 2025.

