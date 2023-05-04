Swiss Market Ends Modestly Lower

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Thursday, in line with markets across Europe, as worries about interest rate hikes and global economic growth weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark SMI, which moved in a narrow range between 11,418.25 and 11,487.91, ended with a loss of 49.82 points or 0.43% at 11,456.37.

Credit Suisse lost 3.37%, UBS Group ended 2.84% down and Swisscom drifted down 2.3%.

Richemont and Swiss Re ended lower by 1.98% and 1.83%, respectively. Swiss Life Holding lost 1.46%, while ABB ended 1% down.

Logitech climbed 1.62% and Geberit advanced 1.35%. Givaudan, Roche Holding and Sika posted modest gains.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Temenos Group ended nearly 4% down. AMS declined 2.9%, while Adecco, Swatch Group and Julius Baer lost 2 to 2.3%.

Clariant, Flughafen Zurich and Straumann Holding also ended notably lower.

SIG Combibloc surged 4.7% and Zur Rose climbed 4.5%. Bachem Holding ended stronger by 3.75%, while Tecan Group, VAT Group, Ems Chemie Holding and Belimo Holding gained 0.9 to 1.25%.

