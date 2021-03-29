Markets

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Lower

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly lower on Monday with investors largely making cautious moves. The market's weak close was due largely to a sell-off at Credit Suisse counter.

The benchmark SMI, which was in positive territory for just a few minutes at the start, ended the day with a loss of 27.21 points or 0.24% at 11,089.60. The index fell to a low of 11,058.69 around mid morning after having edged up to 11,132.00 at the start.

Credit Suisse shares plunged nearly 14% after the bank warned of a "highly significant" hit to results due to its exposure to a single, unnamed client.

UBS Group declined nearly 4% and ABB ended lower by almost 3%. Partners Group shed 1.7%, while Lonza Group shed 0.8%.

SGS, Nestle, Geberit, Zurich Insurance Group, Richemont, Novartis, Swisscom and Swiss Re gained 0.5 to 1.5%.

In the midcap section, BB Biotech shed more than 2%. Logitech, Temenos Group, Straumann Holding and OC Oerlikon Corp ended lower by 1 to 1.5%.

Schindler Ps and Schindler Holding bother ended lower by over 2%. Vifor Pharma gained nearly 1.5%. Helvetia, Lindt & Spruengli and Galenica Sante gained 0.8 to 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular