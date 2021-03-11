Swiss Market Ends Modestly Lower

Markets

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Thursday, bucking the largely positive trend seen across global markets, as investors chose to take some profits, cashing in recent gains.

However, a report from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, that said the Swiss economy is set to recover at a rapid pace this year helped limit losses.

Save for a brief while a few minutes past the opening bell, the benchmark SMI was down in negative territory today. The index ended the day with a loss of 26.54 points or 0.24% at 10,888.23, after moving in a tight band of about 58 points.

Credit Suisse, down nearly 4%, was the most prominent loser in the SMI. Roche Holding shares ended 1.6% down after the company said that adding its drug Actemra to Gilead Sciences' Veklury medication did not reduce hospital stays for patients with severe Covid-19 pneumonia.

UBS Group closed lower by 1.55%, while Zurich Insurance Group slid nearly 1%.

Sika gained 2.3%, Lonza Group advanced 1.6% and Geberit gained 1.3%. Partners Group and ABB ended nearly 1% up from their previous closing levels, while SGS and Givaudan both gained about 0.75%.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Dufry, Galenica Sante and Adecco ended lower by 1.2 to 1.5%. Julius Baer, Clariant and OC Oerlikon Corp also closed weak.

Logitech, Straumann Holding, PSP Swiss Property, VAT Group, SIG Combibloc, AMS, Schindler PS and Kuehne & Nagel gained 1.6 to 2.7%.

SECO said the Swiss economy will contract in the first quarter, but recover at a rapid pace with the easing of coronavirus measures. Gross domestic product is forecast to grow 3% in 2021 and 3.3% next year. The projection for this year was left unchanged, while that for 2022 was revised up from 3.1%.

The economy is expected to shrink significantly in the first quarter of this year. However, a collapse of a similar magnitude to last spring so far seems unlikely, the SECO said.

The SECO expects consumer prices to climb 0.4% in 2021 instead of 0.1% estimated previously. Similarly, the projection for 2022 was raised to 0.4% from 0.3%, The jobless rate is seen at 3.3% this year and 3% next year.

