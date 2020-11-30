Swiss Market Ends Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - Switzerland stock market ended modestly lower on Monday as investors made cautious moves, tracking the latest news on Covid cases and following updates on the vaccine front.

Investors also digested Swiss retail sales data for the month of October, and reacted to survey results from KOF.

The benchmark SMI recovered after a weak start, and despite spending much of the day's session thereafter in positive territory, ended the day on a negative note.

The index, which slid to 10,452.1, rose to a high of 10,551.16 around mid afternoon before finally settling at 10,476.43 with a loss of 24.75 points or 0.24%.

Swatch Group, UBS Group and Credit Suisse lost 2 to 2.25%. Richemont declined 1.7%, while Roche Holding, Nestle, Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Re, LafargeHolcim, Swiss Life Holding and ABB lost 0.75 to 1.1%.

On the other hand, Lonza Group climbed 3.2%, Givaudan moved up 1.7% and Novartis ended stronger by about 1.5%.

In the Midcap Index, Dufry ended 3.3% down, OC Oerlikon Corp slid 2.6%, Helvetia declined 2.3% and Cembra Money Bank ended lower by 2%.

AMS, Lindt & Spruengli, Baloise Holding, Flughafen Zurich and Georg Fischer also ended notably lower.

SIG Combibloc, Logitech, Tecan Group and Adecco gained 2 to 3%, while Kuehne & Nagel and Ems Chemie Holding moved up 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively.

In economic news, a leading indicator for the Swiss economy fell for a second straight month in November, suggesting the economic outlook is set to remain lackluster in the coming months, according to survey data from the think tank KOF.

The leading index dropped to 103.5 from 106.3 in October, which was revised from 106.6. Economists had expected a score of 101.

A report from the Federal Statistical Office showed retail sales adjusted for sales day and holidays in Switzerland rose by 3.1% year-on-year in October.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco gained 9.7% yearly in October, while those of non-food sector fell 0.1%. On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales grew 3.2% in October.

In nominal terms, retail sales grew 2.6% annually in October and increased 3.3% from a month ago, the report said.

On the vaccine front, Massachusetts-based biotech firm Moderna said it will request an Emergency Use Authorization from USFDA for its coronavirus vaccine as well as conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told "Mornings with Maria" on Monday that the FDA is expected to consider the vaccine at a Dec. 17 meeting, and that he hopes for approval in the next several weeks.

