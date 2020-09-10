Swiss Market Ends Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market, which spent just a few minutes above the flat line on Thursday, that too at three different stages of the day's session, ended the day with a modest loss as investors largely stayed cautious, looking for direction.

The benchmark SMI ended down 19.13 points or 0.18% at 10,387.44, after scaling a low of 10,333.53 and a high of 10,425.80 intraday.

On Wednesday, the SMI ended with a gain of 156.13 points or 1.52% at 10,406.57.

Swiss Re ended lower by about 2.2% and Swisscom slid 1.5%, while Geberit and Swiss Life Holding lost 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

SGS, UBS Group, Roche Holding, ABB and Nestle also closed lower.

Richemont shares moved up nearly 4.5%. Swatch Group advanced 1.3%, while Adecco gained about 0.6%.

In the midcap index, VAT Group ended down 1.7%. Partners Group, OC Oerlikon Corp, Barry Callebaut, Schindler Ps, Georg Fischer and Kuehne & Nagel declined 0.7 to 1.1%.

Dufry soared nearly 10% after the company brought in private equity firm Advent International into its board. Advent is likely to get a stake of about 20% in Dufry, which is set to raise capital through a rights issue to fund the acquisition of its Hudson Limited unit.

AMS, Sonova, Lindt & Spruengli and Baloise Holding gained 1 to 1.5%.

Most of the markets in Europe ended lower today a somewhat volatile session. Investors were reacting to the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement and tracking news on Brexit and coronavirus updates, besides digesting the latest batch of economic data from the zone.

Among the major indices, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.16%, Germany's DAX slid 0.21% and France's CAC 40 ended down 0.38%, while the pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.