Swiss Market Ends Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market opened weak on Wednesday and despite very nearly emerging into positive territory around early afternoon, faltered and settled modestly lower as investors largely refrained from making significant moves.

Concerns over geopolitical tensions and a lack of positive triggers rendered the mood a bit bearish in the market.

The benchmark SMI ended down 34.64 points, or 0.32%, at 10,652.16, after scaling a low of 10,616.63 and a high of 10,681.40 in the session.

On Tuesday, the SMI ended up 0.2% at 10,686.80.

Nestle declined 1.6%. Novartis, Alcon, Geberit and Givaudan ended modestly lower, while Credit Suisse, UBS Group, Swatch Group, Adecco, Lonza Group and Swiss Life Holding gained 0.4 to 0.75%.

SGS shares declined marginally. The company said it has acquired U.S. clinical research company Thomas J Stephens & Associates for an undisclosed amount.

In the midcap index, Schindler Ps and Barry Callebaut declined by about 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively. Dufry, Ems Chemie Holding and Schindler Holding lost 1 to 1.1%.

AMS gained about 2.3%. Partners Group, Straumann Holding and Julius Baer advanced 1.3 to 1.5%, while Vifor Pharma and Temenos Group gained 1.05% and 0.9%, respectively.

Among the other major markets in Europe, the U.K. ended with a small gain. Germany's DAX gained 0.71% and France's CAC 40 ended up 0.31%. The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.17%.

